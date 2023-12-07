Investment (LON:INV) Trading Up 0.3%

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 293 ($3.70). Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.69).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 308.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.10. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,953.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin bought 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £4,617.83 ($5,832.80). Corporate insiders own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

