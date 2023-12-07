IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.29

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $882.48 million and $82.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,038,128,133 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

