iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.90.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
