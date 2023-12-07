iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.90.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

