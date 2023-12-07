IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $46,974,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 97,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $215.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.