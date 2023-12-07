iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.98. The company had a trading volume of 397,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,112. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

