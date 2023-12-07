iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.82 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

