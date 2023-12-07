iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.