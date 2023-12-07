iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $230.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

