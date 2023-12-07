James G. Reinhart Sells 4,900 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $11,466.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,374.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ThredUp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.56. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

