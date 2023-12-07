Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.90. 39,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 52,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Japan Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
