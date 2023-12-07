Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Anterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $6,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 198,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $29,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,275.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Price Performance

Anterix stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a net margin of 262.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

