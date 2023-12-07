Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after buying an additional 703,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

