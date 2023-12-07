Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 590 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after acquiring an additional 926,319 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 508,385 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

