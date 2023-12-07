Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHI opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

