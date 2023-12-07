Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 37,700 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after acquiring an additional 487,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $112.59.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

