Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

