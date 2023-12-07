Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $134,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,862,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 219.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 473,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after buying an additional 325,656 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

