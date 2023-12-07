Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,817 shares of company stock worth $4,941,538. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -1.15.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ventyx Biosciences



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

