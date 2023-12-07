Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 101,944 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,944 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,596,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,689,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

