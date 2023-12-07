Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,766 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,766 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

