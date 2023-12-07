JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-7% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.75. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 162.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

