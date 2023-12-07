John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.