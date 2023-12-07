John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
Shares of WLY opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.