John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%.
WLYB stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
