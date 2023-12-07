John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLYB stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $240,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

