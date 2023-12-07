Jonathan Allison Sells 4,000 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of Root stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $56,720.00.

Shares of Root stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $167.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Root, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 54.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Root by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $3,516,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

