JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Bison Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

JPM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.77. 1,512,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

