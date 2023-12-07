Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,556 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08.

On Monday, November 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12.

On Friday, October 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock remained flat at $28.81 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 264,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,548. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after acquiring an additional 609,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.