Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Down 6.3%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.57 and last traded at $195.59. 122,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 328,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.13.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,650 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,464,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

