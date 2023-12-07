Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $44.62 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,829,899,969 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,825,668,407.00875 with 21,825,668,700.67352 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13806532 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $40,280,882.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

