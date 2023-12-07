Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

