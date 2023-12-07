Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $596,542.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $596,542.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $257,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,019 shares of company stock worth $1,053,167. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KEX

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.