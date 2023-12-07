KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $528.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

