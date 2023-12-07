Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Trimmed by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.