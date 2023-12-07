Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Lakeland Industries Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.54.
Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.
Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAKE
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeland Industries
- How to Invest in Social Media
- The rally in Braze, Inc. gains momentum: 30% upside potential
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is CVS stock ready for a rebound?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 cheap stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.