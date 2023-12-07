Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.