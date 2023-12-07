Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,982 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

