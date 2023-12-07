Lbp Am Sa Acquires Shares of 10,550 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

