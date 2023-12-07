Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 467.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $400,702,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after buying an additional 1,464,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

