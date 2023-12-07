Lbp Am Sa Buys Shares of 11,682 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

