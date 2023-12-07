Lbp Am Sa Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56,568 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $205.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

