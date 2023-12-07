Lbp Am Sa Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CF Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

CF Industries stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $103.01.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

