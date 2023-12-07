Lbp Am Sa Invests $1.16 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

BR stock opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.