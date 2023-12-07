Lbp Am Sa Invests $1.17 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 87.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,109.91 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,151.49. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $955.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $876.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

