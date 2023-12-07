Lbp Am Sa Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,915 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

