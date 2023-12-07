Lbp Am Sa Purchases New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $46,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

