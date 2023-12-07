Lbp Am Sa Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $342.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.15 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

