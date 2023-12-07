Lbp Am Sa Sells 14,126 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NDAQ opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.