Lbp Am Sa Sells 14,907 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

USB stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

