Lbp Am Sa Sells 180,823 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,823 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

