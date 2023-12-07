Lbp Am Sa Sells 32,494 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,494 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 417,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

