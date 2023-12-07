Lbp Am Sa Sells 4,584 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in LPL Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $216.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

