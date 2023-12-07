Lbp Am Sa Sells 695 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $176.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.71.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

